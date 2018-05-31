Out with the ineffective old and in with the enthusiastic new – I’m with Harder

I’m voting for Josh Harder for Congress on June 5 because I believe District 10, like the rest of the San Joaquin Valley, needs a fresh start. Josh is a young, successful Turlock native who will bring innovative ideas and expertise to an area long overshadowed by its neighbors to the west. Josh isn’t part of the old guard, steeped in allegiances, traditions and a vision that has held our district (among others) back from many of the social, technological and humanistic advances enjoyed by citizens of surrounding communities.
Josh is the perfect counterpoint to the old worn out policies of exclusion and greed exemplified by our current congressman, Jeff Denham. Let’s see what the upcoming generation can do to turn around the failures of our out-of-touch leadership in Washington today.
Peter Firth, Modesto
Comments