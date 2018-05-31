Time to hold Jeff Denham accountable for supporting the wealthy over rest of us

I was at the town hall meeting in Denair along with a thousand other people when he earned the name “liar Jeff Denham.” This year Denham will be held accountable for all the times he voted for bills to help his fellow super rich instead of the rest of us. This year we are voting for someone to replace him in our seat in the House.
The endorsement of The Modesto Bee was key in making it clear that Josh Harder will be the one we will send to Washington to do the job we need for healthcare, jobs, the DACA kids and more. Josh Harder’s family has been along side us in the Central Valley for five generations. Josh is the candidate we can volunteer to support, to help, to elect. Let us all work Harder to bring change.
Vote Josh Harder for Congress.
Dale Parkinson, Turlock
