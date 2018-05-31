Janice Keating has integrity, experience and spunk – she’ll get things done

Stanislaus County needs Janice Keating. She is running for the District 4 seat on the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Janice is full of spunk, integrity, knowledge, experience, and has a burning desire to make Stanislaus County a better place. She has a plan to address the homeless, the economy and affordable housing. She has served on the Modesto City Council and was instrumental in getting a shelter for the homeless. She will be your voice and will fight to bring quality jobs here. Your vote for Janice is very much appreciated.
Joyce Francis, Modesto
