Trump regime prefers Vatican Roulette to actual, science-based birth control

Valerie Huber is in charge of the Title X program in Trump’s Department Of Health and Human Services. She announced her office would increase funding for programs focusing on abstinence and “natural family planning” rather than science-based programs that formerly offered birth control information and assistance to poor women.
Huber once worked for a group called “Ascend,” which promotes abstinence until marriage. When consistently practiced, abstinence works. It appeals to Republicans because it costs taxpayers nothing – no pills, no IUDs, no doctors, no nothing.
The only fly in the abstinence ointment is that sex, like eating and breathing, is popular. In fact, a program extolling the “the joys of abstinence” would be about as well received as a do-it-yourself neutering kit. The HHS’s other recommended birth control option is “Natural Family Planning” (AKA “the rhythm method,” or as it is also known, “Vatican Roulette”). Sometimes it actually works, but if you use it don’t make life plans that don’t include children.
Go figure. The people who hate welfare, SNAP benefits, abortion and taxpayer-funded healthcare for poor kids don’t support the only real alternative – actual birth control.
Lloyd Russell, Stevinson
