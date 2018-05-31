I don’t always believe the media, but I do believe Harder is a true leader

In the current political climate, it’s difficult to believe what the media tells you. From stories of large political leaders being caught in scandals to entire companies being exposed for having a dark past, it isn’t easy to know who to follow. While growing up, I was convinced that all politicians are corrupt. But when I met Josh Harder in person and learned that this idea was false.
Harder is an honest and genuine guy who has a natural talent for leading others. Even when his supporters are facing fatigue and begin slowing down, he manages to rally everyone and pushes us all to do our absolute best – which is exactly the kind of congressman we need to help fix the issues that plague our Valley. It’s for these reasons I support Josh Harder on his journey to the U.S. Congress.
Alex Asuncion, Modesto
