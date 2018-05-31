Madueño is a leader who will help lift up our area

Leadership is my passion. I’ve been privileged to help build the Leadership Center at UC Merced and to help organize a Leadership Conference there each year. The leadership qualities we hope to help develop in students are those I see in Virginia Madueño. Her talent and drive to lead are the reasons I strongly endorse her campaign for Congress.
Virginia has deep roots in the Valley and a broad vision of what we can become. She and I are both involved in the Latina Entrepreneurship Symposium, which seeks to build the capacities of talented Hispanic women. Virginia is a role model to many, and deeply committed to supporting young women who are rising. We need all they can contribute.
As the owner of a dairy farm for 29 years, and a nurse for 24 years, I know how critical this support can be for other women. Virginia has also been an elected official and has years of experience in navigating the political process. She has been instrumental in leading on transportation issues, especially in bringing the ACE train here. For leadership that will lift us, join me in voting for Virginia Madueño for Congress.
Margo S. Souza, Turlock
