Healthcare is my issue, and Harder has a better plan Jeff Denham

I am strong supporter of Josh Harder’s candidacy for the 10th congressional district. In a field of able candidates, I find that Josh has distinguished himself by speaking clearly on healthcare,wWomen’s rights, education, immigration and protecting the Dreamers. He will help create jobs that support agriculture and our farmers. He has the energy, intelligence and commitment to make a positive difference for his constituents.
I am lucky to be covered under my husband’s health insurance policy. I don’t have to worry about cycling on and off health insurance coverage as many of my part-time colleagues at Stanislaus State and Modesto Junior College do. The simple fact is that if you don’t teach enough college courses, you don’t qualify for healthcare coverage.
Fears of no coverage also affect students. Not a semester goes by that I don’t hear from at least one student about the adverse effects of not having healthcare coverage for them or a close family member. I am supporting Josh Harder because he has a strong and clear message for his constituents on the matter of healthcare – Medicare For All!
Tinna Savini, Turlock
