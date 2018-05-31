With premiums skyrocketing, it’s time for a new face in DC – Harder’s

This year alone, insurance premiums on the healthcare marketplace in Stanislaus County rose 24 percent! For senior citizens like myself, drug prices are overly expensive and it is clear we need real healthcare reform. I support Democratic frontrunner Josh Harder because he supports Medicare For All. If we increase competition on the marketplaces by letting people buy into Medicare, we drive down the cost of healthcare as a whole.
I support Harder because he has a five generations of of local roots. He earned a Rotary Club scholarship from this area to get an education at Stanford and then Harvard. It’s time to take Harder’s business knowledge and put it to use here in our district!
Michael Eggman has good intentions, but he has lost twice to Jeff Denham. Virginia Madueno caused the community to lose money when she advocated for the purchase of the old Del Rio theater. Though Virginia is a positive force in the area, we need a new representative who brings youth, knowledge and verbal fluency to the challenge for CA10 – like Josh Harder.
Stand with me and other senior citizens in voting for Josh Harder on June 5th.
Barbara Manrique, Modesto
Comments