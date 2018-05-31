A fake farmer couldn’t beat Denham, but Josh Harder can

Josh Harder is what the Central Valley needs. He was raised here, cares about our well-being and personally understands the issues Central Valley citizens face. As a resident of Turlock attending Stanislaus State for three years, Josh Harder has made it evident to me and countless others that he is a sincere candidate.
The Valley should be concerned that Republican incumbent Jeff Denham has worked so hard to take healthcare away from residents. A large percentage of D-10 is nearing the age where pre-existing conditions can vastly increase health insurance premiums and cost for treatment. If Denham will not recognize this critical subject, then what good is he to represent us?
Michael Eggman is running for a third time. He has lost twice even in elections in which Gov. Brown, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have all won in this area. He doesn’t know how to run a proper campaign and he lies about being a farmer. He sold his farm last year. Josh Harder is the guy to defeat Denham in November. Vote Harder June 5!
Jalen John Cleveland, Turlock
