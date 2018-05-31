Josh Harder has been walking and talking with us; not so for Eggman

As a resident of Turlock attending Stanislaus State, the Central Valley is my world. After living here for years, there is no question that the individual who personifies what the Valley needs is Democrat Josh Harder representing California’s 10th District in Congress.
His connection to the Valley, having grown up in Turlock, makes Harder a supreme candidate to represent the people of our district. In the past, some have voted for Michael Eggman, but a lot has changed since then. Today, Eggman is misleading voters into believing he is a farmer even after he sold his farm last year. He has spent the past year collecting a paycheck working as executive director of a SuperPAC. Eggman's strong connection to big money politics should make voters pause before voting.
Josh Harder cares about the Valley. He holds town hall events all over District 10, and has been selflessly participating in rallies with college students, such as The Last Stand for a Clean Dream Act put on by the Progressive Alliance at Stanislaus State. Harder understands the youth will one day be the vital workforce of the Valley, Michael Eggman is indifferent. And his absence is noticed.
Mateo Maldonado, Turlock
