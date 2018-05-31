If we want a real solution for the Dreamers, vote for Harder in June and November

Dreamers are a critical part of our economy, from those in our classrooms to those already owning or working in small businesses. I am supporting Josh Harder because he wants relief for our Dreamers. He sees Dreamers every day as a teacher at Modesto Junior College.
I am annoyed with folks like Jeff Denham who have put these poor kids in peril by supporting Donald Trump who removed their protection.
Michael Eggman lost this twice and polling shows he would lose this again. To protect Dreamers we need to vote for Josh Harder on June 5.
Olivia Salinas, Newman
