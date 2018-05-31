Harder is working hard to win your votes and a seat in Congress

Josh Harder and his army of volunteers have invaded communities all over the Central Valley. Maybe you have seen his signs going up around town or received a campaign brochure in your mailbox, but Josh’s outreach hasn’t stopped there. Josh and his volunteers are knocking on doors and calling area residents every day.
On April 21, over 50 people showed up for a town hall in Tracy to meet Josh and ask questions. For the next six hours, volunteers went door to door to listen to Tracy residents about the issues. Josh is running for Congress because the people of the Central Valley are not being heard by our current representative. Josh understands that we need better paying jobs, universal health care, affordable housing and better education. He will fight for immigration reform to protect those who have come to this country for a better way life and help every day support the farms, ranches and agricultural industries.
He wants what is best for the people of the Central Valley. I am voting for Josh Harder on June 5. Please stand with me.
Raeann Anaya, Turlock
