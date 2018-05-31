Anyone is better than Denham, but Harder is the best

The June primary is on June 5. If you agree that the Trump administration is dismantling our financial, environmental and health protection systems and that Rep. Jeff Denham has done nothing to stop Trump, you know how important this election is. Denham and the Republican Congress have stood as Trump gives his wealthy patrons billions of tax dollars and free rein to pollute the environment.
We must regain control of Congress so that we can secure the future for our children and grandchildren.
Two of six Democrats running for his seat are strong, but all are better than Denham.
The candidate who will give Denham the toughest race, and who will best represent our district, is Josh Harder. He is strong, mature and a dynamic and articulate speaker. He has succeeded in business and has returned to his hometown to share his knowledge with small-business owners and students. It’s refreshing to see our bright, young people come home with skills and talents. Josh has a positive, common-sense vision for our area, focusing on our economic issues. Support Josh on June 5.
Suzanne Autry, Modesto
