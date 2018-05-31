Harder dedicated to helping the communities that raised, educated, employed him

I want to encourage the community to support Josh Harder as our Representative in Congress. What has impressed me about Josh is his knowledge of our communities and our people. Watching Josh present ideas at the League of Women Voters candidate forum on April 18 in Modesto, I found Josh distinguished himself among the strong field with his depth of knowledge, passion for our region and the ability to thoroughly explain his ideas for jobs, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, education and health care.
His vision for the future of our region shows a devotion to the communities that have raised, educated and employed him. Additionally, Josh displays the political insight to be a force for our region in Washington. Join me in voting for Josh Harder on June 5th to gain the type of representation we deserve in Washington.
Janeen Zambo, Modesto
