It’s time to give Josh Harder a chance in Congress

Josh Harder is the best choice to represent District 10 in Congress. His positions align with the core needs of constituents. On healthcare, he supports Medicare For All, which provides the best solution for many of us struggling to provide for our families. On immigration, he supports quick and common-sense solutions for Dreamers and comprehensive reform. On the economy and jobs, he supports an expansion of our economic base to provide more and better-paying jobs in tech without neglecting our agricultural roots. And on water use and the environment, he supports smarter use of our water resources while providing a sustainable future for generations to come.
It’s time for better representation of our District 10 needs in Washington. It’s time for Josh Harder.
Tony Ramirez, Modesto
