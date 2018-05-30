Harder’s X factor is that he truly cares about my issues

In our current election cycle, with so many Democrats running while holding the same or very similar policies, it can be hard to distinguish who can best represent the people of Congressional District 10. When I am stuck, then the person who has the X-factor is my choice.
I support Josh Harder. I obviously like that he supports Medicare For All, that he will protect DREAMERS and a woman’s right to choose; but what really attracted me to him was his energy, the fact that when you talk to him you feel valued and heard.
In a time when Congress is filled with older, out-of-touch life-long politicians, having a young fresh face who is connected to the people of the Valley is important to me. Our current representative has made no effort to understand my priorities or stay connected to his constituents. If Harder is elected, he will maintain his energy and connection to the people; he will not stay out of touch because he is running to help his fellow citizens, not for personal gain. Harder has my vote because he has the X-factor, he truly cares.
Alexandria McCaskill, Turlock
