Double cerebral aneurysms, and yet I survived thanks to Dr. Jaffe

I wanted to let Modesto know about my amazing doctor, James Jaffe. He saved my life when I suffered two simultaneous ruptured cerebral aneurysms. Look up the survival rates for this situation, I’ve found one other person on the internet, no longer alive.
It’s been almost a year since my aneurysms. I can still see, walk, talk and hear. Doctors Medical Center started their new department (focusing on the treatment I needed) within the past two years. I’m very lucky to be alive.
Medical miracle? Or an angel for a doctor? His newest medical techniques are the reason I am alive. Survival is almost unheard for people with my condition. Modesto has the best doctors for this kind of medical need. Most people would not believe this to be true. I wanted to get the word out to others about the possibility of surviving this usually fatal medical situation.
Gail Kelley, Modesto
