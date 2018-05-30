Letters to the Editor

Double cerebral aneurysms, and yet I survived thanks to Dr. Jaffe

May 30, 2018 05:48 PM

I wanted to let Modesto know about my amazing doctor, James Jaffe. He saved my life when I suffered two simultaneous ruptured cerebral aneurysms. Look up the survival rates for this situation, I’ve found one other person on the internet, no longer alive.

It’s been almost a year since my aneurysms. I can still see, walk, talk and hear. Doctors Medical Center started their new department (focusing on the treatment I needed) within the past two years. I’m very lucky to be alive.

Medical miracle? Or an angel for a doctor? His newest medical techniques are the reason I am alive. Survival is almost unheard for people with my condition. Modesto has the best doctors for this kind of medical need. Most people would not believe this to be true. I wanted to get the word out to others about the possibility of surviving this usually fatal medical situation.

Gail Kelley, Modesto

  Comments  

Videos

Corinne Cline fights "megga" insurance company

Hawaii Home Destroyed

View More Video