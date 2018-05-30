Claims that Dirkse will restrict role of women weren’t true for me

I have worked for the Sheriff’s Department for 23 years and have worked under many male leaders. Juan Alanis’s claims on a campaign mailer that Jeff Dirkse will “restrict opportunities for women” is not consistent with how I have been treated.
As a female in law enforcement, Jeff Dirkse has done nothing but support me through my endeavors. When I tested to promote, Dirkse backed me and supported me through the process when others were against me. Everyone’s situation is unique, but for me, Jeff Dirkse has been supportive and provided me with educated advice.
Dirkse is currently the contract chief in the city of Patterson. He has selected several women to work in Patterson from patrol, to records to legal clerks. He has also chosen several deputies that come from a variety of ethnic backgrounds to serve the city of Patterson. He encourages his team to get involved in the community and mentor kids.
Jennifer Hannula, Escalon
