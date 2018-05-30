The more signs go missing, the harder Virginia Madueno works

Virginia Madueno is running for Congress and works hard every day for her campaign. It’s a shame some people feel threatened by her momentum. People are removing her campaign signs while leaving the signs of other candidates alone. The signs have been taken from locations in Turlock, Modesto and Riverbank. We have noticed 12 signs missing so far.
If the people removing the signs think this will slow down Virginia’s tireless effort to get people’s vote, it won’t. You are just giving her more energy to continue her effort and passion to get the job done. Maybe the people removing the signs should work a little harder on their own campaigns instead of feeling intimidated or threatened by Virginia.
Teresa Tovar, Modesto
