A child of immigrants, Madueño understands what I need from Congress

Immigration, education and healthcare are the most important issues to me. That’s why I support Virginia Madueño for Congress. I first came to this country at 2 years old. I grew up as an American. But I watched my immigrant mother struggle with learning a new language and trying to assimilate while raising three children in a foreign country. She eventually became a successful business woman.
My family knows that most immigrants are hard-working individuals trying to fulfill their American Dream. So does Virginia. She has called for a clean DREAM Act and humane immigration policies.
Virginia wants to invest in education. I got through college and graduate school on financial aid, scholarships and student loans. Without help, I could not have completed school. I’m now a successful attorney, contributing to our economy and giving back to our community. We need to invest in our youth and build a better foundation for their future.
Virginia supports Medicare for All. She knows you shouldn’t have to be rich to take your children to the doctor and that insurance premiums for the middle class are outrageous. Vote for Virginia Madueño so she can make the difference that we need.
Betty Julian, Turlock
