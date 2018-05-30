Measure A penalizes Ripon’s senior residents living at Bethany Home

Why make senior citizens living at Bethany Home in Ripon pay twice as much as Ripon’s other residents? Senior citizens are on fixed incomes and many of us will no longer be able to afford to live at Bethany if Measure A passes. The measure calls for double taxation of $250 per year for every room, apartment and cottage at Bethany, where at least 75 percent of the units are occupied by only person.
Compare that to the $125 per year tax for single-family homes that house many occupants.
I’ve lived at Bethany Home for four years and have been paying taxes for over 65 years. I have never called 911, but I know it’s a great service. To my knowledge there has never been a fire at Bethany Home. Ripon’s ambulance and firetrucks are housed at 142 Stockton Ave. (only 1.3 miles from my location). If there is an emergency at Bethany, a firetruck with at least two firemen, several police cars and the ambulance arrive. A better emergency system would be a service for our residents, which would include only what is needed – the ambulance.
That’s why I’m voting no on Measure A.
Dorothy Kroll, Ripon
