If Newsom becomes governor, I’d leave California if I could

I can’t believe what I hear from the leading Democrat candidate for governor, Gavin Newsom. He obviously believes that breaking federal law and ignoring the Constitution in the sanctuary state issue is all right. He also thinks that lowering taxes is a bad thing. I understand that because without abundant tax dollars available, Democrats can’t buy votes from those who are looking for everything they can access at the public trough.
How can we survive as a state when the productive people we need are leaving in droves? I would be in that group if I were younger. It is very unfair for those of us who have lived and worked and paid taxes and obeyed the laws our whole lives and are now subject to these people who want to give it up to usurpers who come into our state looking for freebies provided by liberals who will do anything to buy a vote.
Jim Wing, Ripon
Comments