Roseanne had right to speak, but so do those who dislike her words

Roseanne Barr’s new show was just canceled and cable news is exploding over free speech. Her comments were racist and she apologized. She has every right to say what she wants. Ann Coulter should be allowed to speak in Modesto and Berkeley. Donald Trump makes xenophobic statements about immigrants.
What many don’t understand is people also have a right to respond. That response can be vocal, or a boycott or a business decision. Free speech allows for an expression of feelings and ideas, but others are allowed the same free speech to react. That doesn’t mean riots on the Berkeley campus, but by not watching her on Fox News or buying her books.
Roseanne got the chance to express what she might have thought was a joke, without thinking about today’s mood. ABC responded. NFL players knelt during the anthem, the NFL responded. We all have the right to respond as we like. That means people can skip watching ABC or NFL or boycotting products or services that advertise with them. If people want to boycott ABC for canceling Roseanne, then do it. If forced to watch, buy, consume or listen, freedom is lost. Roseanne spoke, there was a response.
Randy Little, Turlock
