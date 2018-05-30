Keating and Sanford will bring qualities to office that society desperately needs

I am endorsing Janice Keating for the District 4 Stanislaus County Supervisor and Shannon Sanford for the County Superintendent of Schools. I believe Janice’s focus on three areas of concern – homelessness, the affordable housing crisis and economic development – are the exact issues that should be prioritized by the county, especially in District 4. She has the experience, knowledge and leadership abilities to face these issues head on.
Shannon Sanford is the exact right person at the right time to lead the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Shannon has the experience and her philosophy that the students and parents are the customers to be served is spot-on and desperately needed. If Shannon is not elected, there will be no change at SCOE and the status quo is not working.
In both cases, having strong, intelligent and passionate women in elected office is a win for all of us. Thinking outside the box and looking for creative solutions is what both of these ladies bring to the table. These qualities are in desperate need.
John Walker, Modesto
