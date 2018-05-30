Sheriff’s Department doing its best every day to keep you safe; we’ll keep it that way

I have done a lot of listening in the nine months since I announced my candidacy for sheriff. I have met and talked with thousands of Stanislaus County residents – men and women from every community. I have learned they share one common goal: they want their families to feel safe in their homes, schools, businesses, churches and parks.
For those of us in the Sheriff’s Department, there is no greater or more important mission. The nearly 700 men and women in the Sheriff’s Department are committed to protecting the people we serve.
As your next sheriff, my primary goal would be to continue to build on the great work that is being accomplished every day. We do that by recruiting and promoting the very best people who live right here, and then providing them with the skills and training to confidently and safely carry out their duties. I believe my experience and devotion to public service throughout my adult life have prepared me to successfully lead the Sheriff’s Department.
On June 5, I respectfully ask you to consider my candidacy as you cast your vote. Thank you.
Jeff Dirkse, Candidate for Stanislaus County Sheriff
Comments