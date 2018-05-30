He came back to the Valley to help us create jobs and get health care

Josh Harder is from the Central Valley; he went to Modesto High School and then to Stanford on a scholarship. Many students never return to the Valley once they leave, but Josh Harder did. He wants to make the Valley prosper with jobs, health care and fair immigration laws. He answers all questions honestly and he has had many town hall meetings, not like Jeff Denham who last year had one and who has disappeared to confer with Donald Trump and friends. Vote for honesty and integrity and vote for our future by voting for Josh Harder.
Shelly Scribner, Modesto
