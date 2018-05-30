Scott Kuykendall is fully committed to building bridges to education

I know Scott Kuykendall is genuinely committed to serving our community, especially through the learning and teaching of language. He is dedicated to our English language learners as well as our English-only students in the classroom. Scott is fully bilingual, earning a BA in Spanish, and has taught Spanish and English as a second language for many years. He understands the importance of multilingualism and diversity in our community and put his children in dual-immersion Spanish programs. Based on his history of building bridges between cultures and his commitment to the success of all students, I will be voting for Scott Kuykendall and I encourage the community to join me.
Debra Banuelos, Turlock
