Virginia Madueno has the passion and experience to make a difference

I am very concerned about the quality of our air and the future of Valley if we do not get a handle on the emissions and increased traffic in our region, which is why I am supporting Virginia Madueno for Congress. Virginia has worked first-hand on helping to improve air quality standards with her advocacy work throughout the Valley on promoting smart growth principles and helping to expand passenger rail service. Virginia has been a leader in working with the Valley’s elected officials to comply with SB 375 and adopt smart growth principles to best reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet the clean air targets established by the California Air Resource Board.
We need more people in Congress who not only understand the issues but have the background and experience to tackle them on our behalf. Virginia has not only the experience but the passion to best address these issues and make a difference. Join me in supporting Virginia for Congress.
Teresa Guerrero, Ceres
