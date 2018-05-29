Seniors worried about healthcare should know, Harder has your back

As the former President of the Healthy Aging Association, I am writing to endorse Josh Harder for Congress. As it is for we seniors, health care is a personal issue for Josh. Hs brother was born premature and with a pre-existing condition. When they brought his brother home from the hospital, the Harder family received a 104-page bill for more than $2 million.
That’s why Josh supports Medicare For All, so families like Josh’s and seniors like us don’t have to risk losing both our lives and our financial security because we don’t have or can’t afford healthcare. I urge all seniors to join me in supporting Josh Harder for Congress.
Marlyn Crawford, Modesto
Comments