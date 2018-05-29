Josh Harder has solutions on healthcare, immigration and water

Every candidate wants to tell you that they are the most qualified or the most experienced to be in Congress. In reality, what matters most is someone who is out meeting with the voters, knocking on doors and answering the hard questions from the people of Central Valley. Josh Harder is that candidate.
People in this district are endorsing Josh Harder because he is a true representative of every corner of this community. Different parts of the community from the Teamsters to the Women Democrats of Stanislaus County to the MJC Democrats have all stepped forward to endorse Josh. His entry into politics is mobilizing volunteers everywhere. Josh knows the issues of our community because for more than a year he has been listening to you, the voters, at multiple town hall meetingss across the district. Most importantly what sets Josh apart from every other candidate is he has solutions: on healthcare, immigration and water.
I believe Josh will work hard in this community and abroad to address the many issues that his constituents face and ensure that there is real progress made.
Astrid Zuniga, Modesto
