Of course Harder is from here, even if Denham wishes he weren’t

I grew up in Modesto, left for 20 years then returned. Friends were happy to see me. No one called me “carpetbagger.”
Josh Harder and family have been here generations. He is no more a “carpetbagger” than anyone else who left for college, started a career and returned. He grew up in Turlock, went to Modesto High, received a Rotary Club scholarship and went to Stanford. After finishing an MBA at Harvard he came back to California to work.
What parent isn’t proud when their kids go off to college? Most don’t come back after they leave, but Josh has. Accusing him of not being “from here” is simply incorrect.
What kind of a message are we sending young people? This is how we talk about young people who go get an education and then come home? You won’t be welcome back here as an adult leader to give back to the community? Infrastructure development and jobs will keep young people working here or give them a reason to return, Josh knows that.
Josh Harder is the strongest candidate (in a field of impressive leaders) to challenge the incumbent. Let’s unite, focus on winning, and avoid the nativist rethoric.
Lilly Vallee-Wilson, Modesto
