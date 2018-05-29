Dreamers have been pawns too long; getting rid of Denham will help fix the problem

A robot in Saudi Arabia is deemed a citizen while DACA recipients become bargaining chips for politicians in the USA? The Dreamers have grown up as our neighbors, worked hard, done well in school, stayed out of trouble and paid renewal fees for years. They are good enough to be our teachers, nurses, mechanics and to wear a U.S. military uniform. But they’re not good enough for citizenship?
John McCain in his book “The Restless Wave” shared a story of two who didn’t make it to their war-zone naturalization ceremony because they died in battle the day before. He writes that as he stood by their empty boots.
“I wish every American who out of ignorance or worse curses immigrants as criminals or a drain on country’s resources or a threat to our ‘culture’ could have been there. I would like them to know that immigrants, many having entered the country illegally, are making sacrifices for Americans that many Americans would not make for them.”
Yet, Donald Trump tries to end DACA and Jeff Denham drags his feet. It is time to pass a clean Dream Act, and voting for Josh Harder for California’s 10th Congressional District will help make that happen.
Trudy R. Silveira, Modesto
