Harder will actually do something to push immigration reform

In the past four months that Jeff Denham had an opportunity to push through a clean Dream Act to help his Latino constituents, he hasn’t taken one of these opportunities to do the right thing. Denham’s district is over 40 percent Latino and he continuously tells the Latino community that he will fight for them in Washington, D.C. But when Denham casts the vote, the vote almost always opposes the interests of his own constituents.
I am standing with Josh Harder in June and again in November. He is a strong friend of the Latino community. He was the only candidate or elected official to show up to the two DREAMers rally. No other candidates or Denham were there. Josh has been vocal about fighting for a clean DREAM Act and fighting for comprehensive immigration reform. Josh Harder is honest, strong and as the frontrunner on the Democratic side, he will be the best person to represent this district in Congress. A vote for Josh Harder is a step forward for Latinos, DREAMers and ethical politics.
Rocio Mejia, Modesto
Comments