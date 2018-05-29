Josh Harder was raised here; he’ll be a better representative in Congress

The Central Valley raised me, educated me and molded me into the person I have become. District 10 has been my home for more than a decade now and the thought of having to leave in order to find a job is daunting. As a Stanislaus State alumnus I have created connections I will remember for a lifetime and I understand the importance of a cohesive community.
This district needs more jobs, better opportunities and most importantly different representation in Washington. As a native of the area, Josh Harder shares the same love for our home and understands the importance of coming back to help your community.
His education and experience have given him the tools to proactively address the issues faced by this district. Josh Harder is what the valley needs.
Edgar Garcia, Turlock
