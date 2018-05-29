Frank Damrell has a compassionate heart for all of Stanislaus County’s residents

With our country so divided right now with one-sided opinions coming from right and left, I would like to see a leader in our area who can get along with everyone. Enough of the polarizing “leaders.” We need a voice for the people – all of the people. Frank Damrell is that leader.
I have known and trusted Frank for 40 years and he has always been a passionate advocate for Modesto and our region. He listens to everyone and has friends and family on both sides of the aisle. Frank comes from a family filled with farmers, small business owners, large corporate owners and blue-collar workers. He does not wear blinders and he is the only candidate running who has not been a career politician.
Frank served with Mother Theresa of Calcutta and shows compassion and a caring spirit for all. His political knowledge and ability to grasp issues is phenomenal. While others are in the race for political gain, Frank is in it to help move Stanislaus County forward, together with his constituents … all of them. Vote Frank Damrell for County Supervisor.
Pamela O’Brien, Modesto
