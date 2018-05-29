Josh Harder has a plan for better healthcare; Jeff Denham doesn’t

Please make sure you vote in California’s primary election on June 5, at your polling place or by absentee ballot. There are a lot of important races, but I would like to emphasize the importance of voting in Congressional District 10.
Our current congressman voted to repeal the ACA healthcare and leave millions of Americans with no coverage and no plan for something better. Who can do a better job representing you? I’m supporting Josh Harder. The Modesto Bee interviewed and evaluated the candidates running for District 10 and came to the conclusion Harder is our best choice. I’ve heard Josh speak at a number of events that were held so candidates could share the issues they feel passionate about. Unfortunately, our current congressman wasn’t there to engage with his opponents, just as he has refused to hold any town hall meetings since April 2017.
Josh Harder is energetic, knowledgeable on issues, will work harder for our community, is intelligent, educated and personally committed to helping others by protecting Social Security, Medicare and working toward healthcare for all. Vote for Josh Harder.
Glenda Olsen, Modesto
