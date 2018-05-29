Jeff Denham knows what it takes to build America; we’re voting for him

We received a Memorial Day flier from Jeff Denham. What a timely message from our U.S. Representative, a reminder of what Memorial Day is about – the history and the meaning of what we are celebrating on Memorial Day.
The Memorial Day message is intertwined with the story of who we are as a people and the importance of becoming involved in the communities where we live, both as candidates and as voters. We are proud to be a supporter of Jeff Denham for his accomplishments for our district and the Central Valley of California and we will be voting for him on Election Day, June 5.
Robert Reuter, Modesto
