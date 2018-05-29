Yes, Don Davis is qualified, but don’t forget his integrity and sense of justice

Many fond memories that have been triggered as I have read about Don Davis and his many accomplishments. I was privileged to work closely with him for 16 years and I witnessed the hard work, determination and leadership skills it took to compile his impressive resume. What has not been shared about this man is something that cannot be left unsaid.
Don is a man of impeccable integrity. His honesty and personal sense of justice is not something he thinks about, it is intrinsic to who he is. Over the years I have seen him make the tough decisions a lesser individual would have avoided. I have seen him do the right things when just keeping people happy would have been easier. His moral compass never goes off course; he genuinely “walks the talk.”
Most of us would agree that a goal of education is to create individuals morally sound and socially responsible. The students, parents and Stanislaus County community at large will be well served by a man who not only teaches these things but is these things.
I emphatically urge you to cast your vote for Don Davis, Superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools!
Paul Patterson, Modesto
