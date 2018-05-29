Damrell knows what it means to give back; he’ll build a better Stanislaus County

I have known Frank Damrell since 4th grade at Rose Avenue School. We grew up knowing that we need to give back to our communities. We’ve raised our families together through Modesto High School and we worked together on issues and activities that make the Modesto area better for all.
Our county needs a person who will be a champion for Modesto and will help build a future with a strong economy attracting and retaining our brightest and best.
I have experienced Frank’s efforts to reach out to the business community to help create higher paying jobs and advocate for job attraction. He was a leader in improving our local roads and infrastructure and believes connecting Stanislaus County to the rest of the state economy via ACE train is important.
Frank believes our future will be brighter with a focus on smart agriculture jobs, and new innovative technologies. He promotes local farmers and healthy families through Farm to Fork and believes we can expand our higher education opportunities here at home.
Frank knows we need to work hard to create a community where our kids will want to live and thrive and has the experience to get this done.
Chris Murphy, Modesto
