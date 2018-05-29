Jayden’s Journey has been a godsend; we need it to remain open

I was informed that Jayden’s Journey application to sell marijuana products was not approved and they have to close. Jayden’s Journey is a 90-mile drive one way. We drive there to get my daughter’s medical cannabis. It is worth the drive.
There are no dispensaries here that come close to Jayden’s Journey. Jayden’s Journey is is a beautiful and clean dispensary. Owner Jason David cares about helping people. He gave our family hope. My daughter has been using Jayden’s Juice for over two years with much success. It helps control her seizures and headaches.
I have had to start two GoFundMe pages to help cover cost of hospital stays and travel to the Bay Area. On both occasions, Jayden’s Journey was a huge help. Jason has helped our family many times. If it weren’t for Jayden’s Journey, we never would have tried CBD oil for our daughter and my daughter would face a life of pain and seizures. No prescription pill works.
Jason has given hope to so many people over the years. The community needs Jayden’s Journey. If I can’t go to Modesto for my daughter’s meds, then she won’t be able to get her Jayden’s Juice. We need Jayden’s Journey to stay open.
Carrie McLean, Clovis
