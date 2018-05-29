City should be ready to help those tossed out when homes fail inspections

Re “Rental housing inspection proposal faces resistance” (Front Page, May 18): My worry is the rental inspection ordinance Modesto is considering will just grease/oil the eviction machine. As in New York, so in Stanislaus.
We need affordable housing alternatives in place for those who will inevitably be displaced. The building at 624 9th Street is a prime example of such displacement.
We need landlords to pay the cost of inspections and rehoming those displace by requiring them to obtain business license like everybody else.
An inventory of homes should be used to hold accountable not just slumlords, but also fraudulent landlords who charge excessive, nonrefundable application fees over long periods of time for units held vacant or already rented out.
We need checks and balances for those who say they gave notice for pay-or-quit, or vacate, or whatever ... but never did. There has to be a way to verify delivery.
Maryann Spikes, Modesto
