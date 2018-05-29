She came to experience the American Dream but found our common nightmare

The recent shooting at Santa Fe (Texas) High School was really disturbing. Particularly sad was that Sabika Sheikh, a foreign exchange student from Pakistan, was one of the 10 innocent high schoolers killed. What is ironic is that students like Sabika travel here from developing nations like Pakistan to get an opportunity to experience the American Dream. That dream does not consist of allowing young kids’ access to weapons to take away their classmates’ lives.
If we really want to be the American Dream that Sabika came to visit, we must remove politicians from office who represent the NRA rather than their citizens, high schoolers included. I stand with the Modesto Cup Cakes in condemning politicians who allow lax regulations around children’s access to guns.
Nicole Nabulsi, Modesto
Editor’s Note: Nabulsi is employed by the Josh Harder for Congress campaign.
