It’s not just the medical products that make Jayden’s Journey special

Re “10 cannabis dispensaries set to be closed by June 30” (Page 3A, May 26): I am praying that Jayden’s Journey in Modesto stays open for the rest of my life. I have been going to Jayden’s Journey since the first day it opened in Modesto. They have been a lifesaver for me. I get a warm welcome with every visit. Jason always goes out of his way to say hello with a smile and hug. I am a senior citizen, and that means so much to have somewhere close to home that I can get to myself.
My sister has been going to Jayden’s as long as I have and she visits Jayden’s Journey bi-weekly. She has a daughter who has major medical problems. Jason helped her with things that may help my niece be more comfortable while this disease is slowly taking her life. Please let it be known we need Jayden’s Journey to stay open. We look forward to the visit. It gives us seniors somewhere to go for help where we can be treated with respect.
Judy Tavares, Salida
