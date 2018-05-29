It was wrong to force Jayden’s Journey to close down

My husband and I have been loyal customers of Jayden’s Journey for well over two years. We were saddened by the news that they must close. We used too travel to San Jose or Oakland and were quite relieved when we found Jayden’s Journey. Jayden’s Juice CBD has helped my chronic pain as well as my husband’s neuropathy. This facility is run with integrity and professionalism. We will continue to support their business even if it is farther away. I hope the county reconsiders reinstating their license.
Joel and Kristine Moore, Ripon
