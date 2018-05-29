Ireland’s vote gives new tragic meaning to ‘Memorial Day’

Ireland, the home of my ancestors, recently voted to make abortion a legal right in their country. This comes after decades of personal and national resistance. They claim this to be a vote of “compassion,” but how can this be when so many unborn children, just like we once were, are violently put to death?
One day all things will be as they are meant to be, this is not the day. So, on this Memorial Day weekend, as we remember those who have given their lives in protecting our freedoms, let’s remember the untold millions who have died without the same protection and freedom we hold dear.
Mike Moran, Modesto
Comments