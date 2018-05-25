Don Davis will follow in footsteps of other excellent County Superintendents

I am Steve Kuykendall, no relation to any candidate running, and I endorse Don Davis as Superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools.
For the past 11 years I have served as the principal of Waterford’s Richard M. Moon Primary school. In that time, I have watched Don Davis lead as a principal, as an assistant superintendent and as superintendent.
There are several things I appreciate about Don: His integrity, honesty, ability to think outside the box, and his passion for educational equity for all students. Don sees the big picture and knows the nuts and bolts. He has a detailed knowledge of policy, theory and practice. He is the only candidate who runs a unified, K-12 district with an adult school. His command of early childhood literacy is second to none. He’s partnered with the Stanislaus Community Foundation to make sure every child in Waterford receives a free book every month from birth to age five.
Don knows SCOE inside and out, and is better prepared than anyone to lead it. Two other county superintendents came from Waterford – Martin Peterson and John B. Allard. Three’s a charm.
Steve Kuykendall, Principal of Moon School, Waterford
