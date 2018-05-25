Frank Damrell is truly connected to our community

I first got to know Frank Damrell after I graduated from college and was fortunate enough to participate in an internship in State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani’s Modesto office. I worked directly with Frank, assisting him with constituent services and community outreach. I saw firsthand how dedicated to our community Frank is and how strongly he cares about the well-being of its residents.
From supporting long-term economic and infrastructure development in and around our community to addressing the growing problem of homelessness, Frank has been on the frontlines working to address these issues. He has worked to expand the ACE train, and will work to fix our roads; he will work to bring higher paying jobs to our county, and he supports increased mental health services and better access to drug and alcohol treatment. Frank has also been a supporter of local agriculture and is a big advocate of Farm to Fork living.
Frank truly is the candidate with the deepest roots in our community and is by far the most in-touch with its residents and their needs. Join me in voting Frank Damrell for county supervisor.
Taylor R. Carroll, Modesto
