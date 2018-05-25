Harder understands our Valley because he’s from our Valley

Josh Harder is a candidate who embodies and will empower the citizens of the 10th Congressional District, regardless of station or rank. Harder is someone I can connect to in both his narrative and communication; not only is he available to converse on multiple platforms, but his story is something many people can relate to. Harder understands the value of the hard work his constituents conduct every day as he contributes to our community as a teacher at Modesto Junior College and as someone who had to work hard to put himself through college.
Harder understands the struggles of the Valley as his farming family has resided here for five generations. He has degrees in political science and economics, giving him an expert’s opinion on the problems we face.
Harder appeals to me because he is, as his campaign states, “of the Valley, for the Valley.” He respects and understands the 10th District, our culture, our lifestyle and our problems. He is committed to helping us, not himself or special interests in Washington.
Hamera Shabbir, Patterson
