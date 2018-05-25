If you saw me in one of Harder’s ads, don’t be fooled. I’m with Eggman

I got a surprise early Thursday morning when I saw myself on television. Without my permission, Josh Harder used my likeness in one of his political advertisements. I expect all of the respective Democratic candidates to practice discretion in portraying people in their political ads. Harder was not conscientious about my interest when he inaccurately depicted me as his supporter. I’m slighted and stunned because it is clear to the community that I support another candidate.
I support Michael Eggman because he pays attention to detail and, as a local farmer and third-generation beekeeper, Eggman appreciates hard work rather than exploiting it. Not only will Eggman be assertive and honest, he will also fight hard to expand affordable healthcare and bring well-paying jobs to our district. For too many Valley residents a middle-class lifestyle seems out of reach after decades of low wages and catering to Wall Street.
Today’s economic inequality is caused by the rules that govern the economy; rather than exploit those rules for his own advantage, Eggman desires to change the rules to promote economic stability for Central Valley families. Our district needs a sincere Valley resident, vote for Michael Eggman.
Naramsen Goriel, Modesto
