Only someone who is well connected will be able to beat Denham

Some people might not like it that Josh Harder raises money from outside the district, but I’d rather have a candidate who can compete with Jeff Denham’s fundraising machine than one who just donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to her own campaign.
The fact that Josh can tap into the out-of-district support when trying to defeat a well-funded candidate like Denham is a gift to voters of CA-10. Plus, 50 percent of Josh’s funding is from in-district small-dollar donations. If Josh were to say no to outside contributions, his message would be drowned out by Denham, whose donations are overwhelmingly from out of district with over 70 percent coming from corporate PACs and lobbyists.
Denham’s already at $2.5 million while Sue Zwahlen has raised just 6 percent of that total. Josh has raised over $1.3 million and his in-district support is clear, coming from 10 local labor unions to the Stanislause Women Democrats and MJC Young Democrats. Who supports Sue? (You’re hearing crickets).
Josh has rejected money from lobbyists and corporate PACs, Sue said she will take PAC money. Sue is nice, and so are my friends, but she can’t beat Jeff Denham.
Reza Lakestani, Modesto
